Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 365 ($4.91) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IDEA. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ideagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. upped their price target on Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 365 ($4.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

LON IDEA opened at GBX 271 ($3.64) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 266.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 284.39. Ideagen has a 12 month low of GBX 226 ($3.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 335 ($4.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £795.89 million and a PE ratio of 135.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. Ideagen’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

