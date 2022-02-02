IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.33-7.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.07. IDEX also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.73-1.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.73.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX stock opened at $216.23 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 1-year low of $188.04 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.29.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.