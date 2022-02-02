IG Group Holdings plc to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.
IGGHY stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. IG Group has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
IG Group Company Profile
