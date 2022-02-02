IG Group Holdings plc to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

IGGHY stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. IG Group has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

