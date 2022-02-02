Ignition Price Reaches $0.0806 on Top Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Ignition has a market cap of $121,333.13 and $34.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ignition has traded 132.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.0806 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,518.53 or 1.00046775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00073625 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021179 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00027986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.12 or 0.00498975 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,518,040 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,867 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

