ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.40

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.15 ($0.10). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 569,841 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £22.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.40.

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

