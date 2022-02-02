Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Imperial Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 501,931 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

