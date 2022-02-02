Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 38.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

IBCP stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

