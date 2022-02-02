Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

