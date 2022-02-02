Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.