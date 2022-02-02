Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Trading Up 0.3%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

About Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF)

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

