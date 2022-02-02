Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Trading Up 1.9%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

