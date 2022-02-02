Innovative International Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IOACU) Short Interest Update

Innovative International Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IOACU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,012,000.

Shares of IOACU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,987. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09. Innovative International Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

