Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

NOTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

NOTV stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. 8,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,975. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $521.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

In other news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

