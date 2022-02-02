Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVREF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.81. 4,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IVREF shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. decreased their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

