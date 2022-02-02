Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.22

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 3271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 14.70%.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

