Insider Selling: Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Sells 1,125 Shares of Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Carl Douglas Anderson II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of Meritor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $134,492.40.
Shares of NYSE MTOR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 702,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,056. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 68.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,783,000 after acquiring an additional 622,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after acquiring an additional 491,682 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 840.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 470,205 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 27.7% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,219,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 67.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 217,262 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.
Meritor Company Profile
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.