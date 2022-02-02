Insider Selling: Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Sells 1,125 Shares of Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carl Douglas Anderson II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meritor alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of Meritor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $134,492.40.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 702,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,056. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 68.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,783,000 after acquiring an additional 622,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after acquiring an additional 491,682 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 840.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 470,205 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 27.7% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,219,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 67.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 217,262 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.