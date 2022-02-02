Insider Selling: UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Insider Sells 1,374 Shares of Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $10,414.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

On Wednesday, January 26th, Mark Schoenberg sold 111 shares of UroGen Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $897.99.

On Thursday, November 18th, Mark Schoenberg bought 160 shares of UroGen Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,096.00.

NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. 75,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,374. The firm has a market cap of $153.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on URGN. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.