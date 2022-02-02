Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Trading Up 1.9%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.62 and last traded at $135.62. Approximately 240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.03.

IFCZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.20.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.80.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.