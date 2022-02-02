Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IQMDU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IQMDU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IQMDU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,000.

Shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,798. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15.

