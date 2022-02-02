Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $310.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $300.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ISRG. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $338.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.43.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $286.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.27 and its 200 day moving average is $340.95. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after buying an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,318,000 after buying an additional 2,103,350 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 847,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,600,000 after buying an additional 565,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,296.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 568,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,338,000 after buying an additional 527,994 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

