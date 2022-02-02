InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Update

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of IVT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. 172,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. InvenTrust Properties has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.