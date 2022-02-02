Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWP opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.