Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0507 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years.
NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. 154,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,258. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
