Investors Buy Large Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $4,651,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Five9 by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Five9 by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Five9 by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 stock opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.57.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.84.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

