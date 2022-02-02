Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,369 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 646% compared to the average volume of 720 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,055,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the second quarter worth $3,078,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 186.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 251,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 163,854 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 343.2% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 142,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 93.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 125,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund stock opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.65.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

