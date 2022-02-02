Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Position Boosted by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up 0.9% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on IOVA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,533. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.