IQE’s (IQE) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 55 ($0.74) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IQE. reduced their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 55 ($0.74) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 42 ($0.56) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 62.40 ($0.84).

Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26. IQE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.53 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.70 ($1.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.37. The company has a market cap of £269.13 million and a P/E ratio of -330.50.

In related news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($10,217.80).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

