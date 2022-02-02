IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of IQVIA worth $34,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA stock opened at $247.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.98 and a 200-day moving average of $255.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.13 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.