Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 13,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $159,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.