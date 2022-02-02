iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Lifted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 331.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.