iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

IEI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,427. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.59. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.46 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

