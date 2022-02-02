iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.35

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.35 and last traded at $60.36, with a volume of 1983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,724,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,083 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 619,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after buying an additional 159,838 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 721.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 147,532 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 570.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 146,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after buying an additional 119,453 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

