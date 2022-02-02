iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SUSC)

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. 4,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,743. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.