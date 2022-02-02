iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,163,882 shares.The stock last traded at $32.86 and had previously closed at $33.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

