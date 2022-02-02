iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.004.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,565. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.96% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

