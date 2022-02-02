iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. 20,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01.

