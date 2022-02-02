iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.57. 448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,671. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

