iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.37 on February 7th

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.373 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $105.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,796,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.79. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.66 and a 1 year high of $114.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 140,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,586,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.09% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

