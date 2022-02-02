iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Acquired by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.7% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC owned about 1.97% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $51,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $66.26. 17,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,370. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $72.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91.

