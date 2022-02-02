iShares MBS ETF (MBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.84. 24,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,951. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.72. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.81 and a 1-year high of $110.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MBS ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.43% of iShares MBS ETF worth $600,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

