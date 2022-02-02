iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.00. The stock had a trading volume of 88,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,186. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

