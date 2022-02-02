iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,824,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,364,000 after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,827,000 after purchasing an additional 986,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3,606.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,665,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 197.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,314,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 872,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 311.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,279,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 968,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $27.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

