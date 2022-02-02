iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,458. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $39.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 208.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

