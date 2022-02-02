iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,855,000 after buying an additional 1,285,673 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,894,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after buying an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after buying an additional 328,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after buying an additional 209,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $251.22 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $210.50 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

