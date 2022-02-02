iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Granby Capital Management LLC

Granby Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after acquiring an additional 405,875 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $203.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.58. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $188.09 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

