iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 310.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $1,523,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $374,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 63,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,553,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $483.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $520.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.99. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $375.06 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

