iStar (NYSE:STAR) Shares Gap Up to $22.09

Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.09, but opened at $24.92. iStar shares last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 28,974 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STAR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iStar by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,759,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,937,000 after buying an additional 303,347 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 140,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

