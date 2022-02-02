Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Position Raised by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,913 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 2.83% of Itiquira Acquisition worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Itiquira Acquisition by 637.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 33,456 shares during the last quarter.

Itiquira Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

