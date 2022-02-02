ITT (ITT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITT opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a 1-year low of $76.36 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITT stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

