J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.19. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.62. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.63%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

