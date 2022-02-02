Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

JBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,131,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after buying an additional 1,918,409 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,547,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,087,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,972,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 510,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.